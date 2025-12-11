Kroger to build $391 million distribution center in Kentucky, creating 430 jobs

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kroger, the nation's largest traditional grocer, plans to establish a new distribution center in Simpson County that will bring hundreds of jobs to Kentucky.

According to a press release, the $391 million facility will create approximately 430 new full-time positions for Kentuckians, marking another significant investment in the state's growing distribution and logistics sector.

"I want to thank leaders at Kroger not only for this announcement of a new potential distribution center in Simpson County but also for their continued commitment to the commonwealth over many years," Beshear said. "Kroger has long been a crucial contributor to Kentucky's thriving economy, and this new location helps ensure that will continue to be the case for years to come. I'm grateful for the company's expanding presence in our state – and these 430 new jobs for our people."

According to the release, the new Simpson County facility will operate as a full-line distribution center, featuring scalable and automated operations designed to supply the region efficiently.

This announcement comes in addition to Kroger's recent $204 million expansion in Bowling Green, where Country Oven, a bakery owned by the Kroger Co., has reinvested in Kentucky operations.