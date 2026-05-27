KSBar and Grille closing as full-time sports bar after 8 years in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — KSBar and Grille in Lexington announced it is closing as a full-time sports bar, citing rising food costs and broader economic challenges that have made daily operations unsustainable.

The bar said it is not financially feasible to continue operating as a daily restaurant in its current form.

"It's a tough time for independent restaurants in general and recent rises in food costs combined with overall economic issues have made keeping the bar open on a daily basis unsustainable," the announcement said.

KSBar and Grille said it will not disappear entirely. The venue plans to remain open as a Kentucky Gameday bar, operating at the same location on Kentucky game days and for other special events this fall as part of a partnership with another restaurant that has not yet been announced.

"We are excited to work with them to create the same great game day atmospheres with new features in the years to come," the announcement said.

The bar originally launched as a gathering place for University of Kentucky fans and Big Blue Nation supporters, the announcement read.

"This entire experience started as a dream to have a consistent place for UK fans to gather and be a part of BBN collectively and during those times, it has been an amazing success," the announcement said.

KSBar and Grille's final weekend of full-time operations will be June 6 and 7 during Railbird. The bar encouraged fans to stop by for wings and a cheese log before it closes its daily operations.