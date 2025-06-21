Watch Now
KSP: 1 arrested, 1 injured after shooting in Metcalfe County

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
EDMONTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Metcalfe County man has been arrested following a shooting incident that left another man injured, the Kentucky State Police report.

Troopers responded to a request for assistance from the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office on Thursday at 3:48 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots near a residence on Summer Shade Road. While they were on the way, troopers learned a man with gunshot wounds had arrived at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Noah Neal from Willow Shade and 33-year-old Nicholas Marzette from Louisville, were involved in an altercation at the home during which Neal allegedly discharged a firearm toward Marzette, striking him twice, a release from the KSP details

Marzette was treated at Cumberland County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while Neal was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm across a public road. He was taken to the Adair County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

