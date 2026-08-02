KSP: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder following Johnson County shooting

THEALKA, Ky. (LEX News) — A Johnson County man is dead, and another is in custody after a shooting on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP in Pikeville responded to a home on Main Camp Branch in Thealka for reports of a shooting. State police say they found Richard Roberts, of River, unresponsive in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner's Office.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers say 27-year-old Blake Webb discharged a firearm, striking Roberts after a brief physical altercation. Webb left the scene in an unknown direction but was taken into custody a short time later.

Police arrested and charged Webb with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Webb is lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Detective Joseph Coleman is leading the investigation. KSP personnel, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, and the Paintsville Police Department assisted at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.