Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

KSP: 1 dead after crash involving box truck in Morgan County

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted

WEST LIBERTY, Ky — One person is dead after two-vehicle crash involving a box truck in Morgan County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that 31-year-old Montana Price from West Liberty was driving a black passenger car north on KY 519 when Price crossed the centerline and went into the path of a yellow box truck being driven by 29-year-old Braden Evans from Grayson, Kentucky. 36-year-old Zachary Martin, also from Grayson, was a passenger in the box truck.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County coroner, while Evans was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Martin was taken by ambulance to St. Clair Regional Medical Center in Morehead for treatment of his injuries, according to KSP.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18