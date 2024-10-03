KSP: 1 dead after crash involving box truck in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky — One person is dead after two-vehicle crash involving a box truck in Morgan County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that 31-year-old Montana Price from West Liberty was driving a black passenger car north on KY 519 when Price crossed the centerline and went into the path of a yellow box truck being driven by 29-year-old Braden Evans from Grayson, Kentucky. 36-year-old Zachary Martin, also from Grayson, was a passenger in the box truck.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County coroner, while Evans was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Martin was taken by ambulance to St. Clair Regional Medical Center in Morehead for treatment of his injuries, according to KSP.

An investigation is ongoing.