KSP: 1 dead after crash involving dump truck in Gallatin County on Tuesday

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed after a crash on Tuesday in Gallatin County involving a Mack dump truck and two other vehicles, according to the Kentucky State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2020 Mack Dump truck was being driven east on Highway 42 by Stacy Rigdon from Batavia, Ohio when it crossed the center line and struck a 2012 Honda Accord, a release from KSP states.

The release says the Accord then left the roadway and hit a tree while the dump truck "continued traveling" and struck a 2022 Hyundai Venue driven by Sarah Bingham from Florence.

KSP says that Bingham was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County Coroner.

The release did not mention the condition of the driver of the dump truck or the Accord. An investigation is ongoing.