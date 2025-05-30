KSP: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer in Breckinridge County

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred near the intersection of KY 144 and Cart Manning Crossing Road in Breckinridge County on Thursday, Kentucky State Police say.

According to a release from the KSP, 44-year-old Michael Robert Tropp was driving the tractor-trailer south on KY 144 when the passenger side tire "left the roadway," causing the truck to leave the road, run down an embankment, and eventually strike a tree.

The Breckinridge County Coroner's Office pronounced Tropp dead at the scene.

KSP says they received the call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office to investigate the crash at approximately 2 p.m.