KSP: 1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Boyd County, investigation underway

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police say that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting, involving the Ashland Police Department and an armed man, that occurred on Tuesday night on Blackburn Avenue in Boyd County.

According to a release from the KSP, a man who was armed with a shotgun was "fatally wounded" after a standoff and efforts to negotiate a peaceful surrender near a church on Blackburn Avenue. The release says that the Ashland police Special Response Team was activated during the incident.

It began when the Ashland Police Department was dispatched to a trespassing and burglary complaint at a home involving a man who reportedly had a gun, the release states. The man fled the scene before police arrived, but while escorting the person who reported the incident to safety, officers saw the man near the church, and the standoff ensued.

KSP says that no officers were injured during the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.