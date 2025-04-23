KSP: 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on KY 509 in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening near the 800 block of KY 509 in the Coxs Creek community of Nelson County, the Kentucky State Police report.

KSP states that they were called to the scene of the crash by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident at approximately 6:00 p.m.

According to a release from the KSP, 26-year-old Jonathan Hood from Lawrenceburg was driving east on KY 509 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when, "for unknown reasons," he crossed the center line and drove into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 17-year-old.

A passenger in the 2005 Silverado, 18-year-old McKinzi Raisor from Bardstown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner's Office. Hood and the 17-year-old were both taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of reported life-threatening injuries, the release states.