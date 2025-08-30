KSP: 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle on KY 379 in Russell County

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 55-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday night after being struck by a pickup truck on KY 379 in Russell County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

William Miller from Russell Springs was pronounced dead at Russell County Hospital after the crash that occurred at 8:44 p.m., KSP says.

A preliminary investigation revealed Miller was driving north on KY 379 on a 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle when his vehicle stopped in the roadway for an unknown reason.

That's when a Dodge Ram, also driving north on KY 379, collided with Miller's motorcycle, due to limited visibility "created by vehicular and environmental conditions," the release from KSP states.

The driver of the Ram was not injured in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.