KSP: 1 man dead after motorcycle crash on KY-90 in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX18) — A 26-year-old Monticello man died Saturday afternoon following a collision on KY-90 near Hall Road, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened around 1:36 p.m. on Saturday, February 28, when 26-year-old Christian Vanover was riding a 2025 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound. Witnesses report Vanover was navigating traffic when he struck the rear of a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by 57-year-old Cynthia Smith of Somerset.

After the impact, state police say Vanover’s motorcycle left the roadway and went down an embankment. Troopers say he was wearing a helmet at the time.

Vanover was initially taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith and a passenger in her vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 11.

