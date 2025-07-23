KSP: 1 man dead following multi-vehicle collision along US-127 in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following an afternoon multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of US-127 and Knob Lick Road in Boyle County, Kentucky State Police report.

Police responded to the intersection just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. An investigation reveals that 81-year-old Frederick Cummings was traveling along West Knob Lick Road and "failed to yield to a traffic control device and disregarded a stop sign," KSP said in a press release.

Cummings' vehicle traveled into the intersection, where it collided with a 2011 Ford F-250 traveling south on US-127.

As a result of the collision, Cummings' vehicle was pushed into the path of a 2011 Chevy Impala traveling north. That vehicle then struck at 2020 Ram 2500 stopped at a stop sign on East Know Lick Road.

Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.