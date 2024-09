MARION CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a threat that was reportedly made to Marion County High School, according to Kentucky State Police.

A release from KSP says that the school administration was notified of a threat made to the school by text message to another student on Tuesday. After an investigation, a 14-year-old female was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and taken to a juvenile detention center.

An investigation is ongoing.