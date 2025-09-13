KSP: 14-year-old killed in UTV crash on off-road trail in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle UTV crash that left a 14-year-old dead Friday evening in Pike County.

KSP said the crash happened around 7:11 p.m. Friday on an off-road trail near Pinsonfork Road. Investigators said a 2021 Can-Am UTV overturned with two juveniles on board.

The passenger, a 14-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.