KSP: Fatal crash involving 2 vehicles and a deer under investigation in Taylor County

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a deer in Taylor County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that 62-year-old Larry Wicker from Elkhorn was driving west on KY 70 in a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier when he struck a deer. The deer was thrown into the air and then collided with a 2002 Freightliner being driven east on KY 70 by 75-year-old Rocky Morrison from Edmonton.

Morrison, the driver of the Freightliner, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner, while Wicker was unharmed.

KSP responded to the incident at 5:52 a.m. and say that an investigation into the crash is ongoing.