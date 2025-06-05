KSP: 3 troopers honored for rescuing 5 people from floodwaters in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 6 says that three of their troopers were honored for saving five people who were stuck in floodwaters on March 15 in Grant County.

According to KSP, Troopers Justin Corlis, Mitchell Culbertson, and Matthew Pinson were surprised during a recent ceremony by the James A. and Martha R. Brown Foundation with a $10,000 award to be donated to the non-profit organization of their choice.

KSP details that Grant County emergency officials received a 911 call on the evening of March 15 for reports that a van had slid off the roadway into rising floodwaters.

According to KSP, the three troopers responded to the call by navigating dense woods and flooding in the area. The troopers located the van, which was reportedly around 8 feet from dry land.

KSP says that one of the troopers stood in waist-deep water to rescue the five people from the van, while the other two were on a nearby bank to help them to safety. No one was injured in the rescue, according to KSP.

“Troopers Corlis, Pinson, and Culbertson exhibited extraordinary courage and selflessness in the face of danger. Without hesitation, they entered the water to save lives, placing the safety of others above their own," Post 6 Commander, Captain Scott Lengle said in a press release. "Their swift actions and steadfast commitment to duty were instrumental in preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy.”

KSP says the three troopers chose the Kentucky State Police Foundation to receive the donation.