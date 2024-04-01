KSP: 3-year-old killed in Breathitt County crash

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 3-year-old has died after a vehicle crash in Breathitt County.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call about an accident on KY-397 in Breathitt County shortly before noon on Saturday, March 30. When troopers responded to the scene, they learned the driver, 19-year-old Makayla Marshall, was operating an ATV on private property.

According to KSP, that's when the vehicle lost control, causing the 3-year-old passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.

Marshall was transported to Kentucky River Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. KSP says helmets were in use at the time of the collision.

This incident remains under investigation by KSP.