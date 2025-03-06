KSP: 6 charged with cruelty to animals following investigation into chicken fighting activities in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police announced on Thursday that six people have been charged following an investigation into chicken fighting activities in Paris.
According to a release from the KSP, the investigation began when a Bourbon County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call for a disturbance at a home on Clay-Kiser Road near Paris. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a "number" of dead roosters behind the home and requested assistance from the KSP.
Troopers and detectives responded to the home after securing a search warrant and found over 70 dead roosters and others that were severely injured. An investigation indicated that the animal's deaths were a "direct result of chicken-fighting activities."
The release from the KSP lists the following people who were arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals:
- Abel Aguirer, 33 years of age
- Marco Espinoza, 30 years of age
- Fabian Lopez, 30 years of age
- Cierra Cooper, 28 years of age
- Gil Aguirer, 38 years of age
- Maeja Hepibetomeia, 43 years of age
The release adds that the investigation is ongoing and the KSP remains active across the state cracking down on chicken-fighting activities.