KSP: 6 charged with cruelty to animals following investigation into chicken fighting activities in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police announced on Thursday that six people have been charged following an investigation into chicken fighting activities in Paris.

According to a release from the KSP, the investigation began when a Bourbon County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call for a disturbance at a home on Clay-Kiser Road near Paris. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a "number" of dead roosters behind the home and requested assistance from the KSP.

Troopers and detectives responded to the home after securing a search warrant and found over 70 dead roosters and others that were severely injured. An investigation indicated that the animal's deaths were a "direct result of chicken-fighting activities."

The release from the KSP lists the following people who were arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals:



Abel Aguirer, 33 years of age

Marco Espinoza, 30 years of age

Fabian Lopez, 30 years of age

Cierra Cooper, 28 years of age

Gil Aguirer, 38 years of age

Maeja Hepibetomeia, 43 years of age

The release adds that the investigation is ongoing and the KSP remains active across the state cracking down on chicken-fighting activities.