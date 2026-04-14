KSP: 82-year-old man dies after a pickup truck crosses the center line in a Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 82-year-old man died Monday afternoon after a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck his SUV in Perry County, Kentucky State Police reported.

KSP responded to the crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Old Beech Fork Road in the Slemp community. Investigators said a black Ford F-250 was traveling on the road when the driver "failed to negotiate a steep curve."

The truck, KSP reported, crossed the center line and collided with a white Ford Explorer driven by Bobbie Boggs of Big Laurel.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office pronounced Boggs dead at the scene. First responders transported the driver of the Ford F-250 and two passengers to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials transported Boggs to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, where autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

KSP continues to investigate and reconstruct the collision.