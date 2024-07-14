KSP: Accidental fatal shooting of teenager under investigation in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One teenager is dead after what the Kentucky State Police are calling an "accidental shooting" that occurred in Estill County on Friday.

According to a release from KSP, an initial investigation revealed that a 14-year-old was shot accidentally by a 13-year-old outside of a home on Clark Road. KSP said that life-saving measures were attempted on the scene, but the 14-year-old was pronounced dead by the Estill County Coroner.

The release adds that KSP Richmond Post was first contacted about the incident just before 1:30 p.m., and foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation.

