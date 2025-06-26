KSP arrests 16 child predators in operation targeting online child exploitation

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested 16 people across the commonwealth during a national operation aimed at protecting children from online exploitation, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The arrests were part of Operation Safe Online Summer, a nationwide initiative conducted throughout April by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force programs in all 50 states, a release from the KSP states.

The recent arrests bring the total number of predators arrested since 2019 to 325, according to state officials.

Lt. Mike Bowling, commander of KSP's Electronic Crime Branch, said, "Operation Safe Online Summer is about more than arrests. It is about education, prevention and protecting the most vulnerable among us." He added, "Our team works tirelessly to respond to cyber tips, pursue offenders and educate the public. Every child we protect and every victim we identify is a step closer to a safer online environment for Kentucky's youth."

During the month-long operation, Kentucky law enforcement launched over 70 investigations stemming from complaints and cyber tips, executed 37 search warrants across the state, and identified 11 child victims, the release says.

The release adds that the Electronic Crime Branch also conducted 14 community outreach presentations, reaching more than 730 individuals with information on internet safety. Investigators also submitted 16 cases for state prosecution and two cases for federal prosecution, while completing 37 forensic examinations that included analyzing 934 GB of data for evidence.