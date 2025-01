PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's assistance locating a man wanted for kidnapping from Raccoon, Kentucky.

KSP says 43-year-old Jerome Norman has an active arrest warrant for "Kidnapping (with serious Physical Injury), Criminal Abuse 1st Degree (Child 12 or Under), Assault 1st Degree, and Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree."

KSP

Anyone with information on Norman's whereabouts should contact the KSP Pikeville at 606-433-7711.