KSP: Body found in Liberty, investigation underway

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky State Police says they are investigating after a body was discovered at a home on Elmore Hill Road Thursday afternoon.

Troopers were called to 1257 Elmore Hill Road around 2 p.m. on May 14, where they found a 58‑year‑old man. The Casey County coroner pronounced him dead at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say, the body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death, and to determine whether the case should be classified as a homicide.

KSP is leading the investigation.