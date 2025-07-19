KSP: Body of teen last seen swimming in Pike County waterway discovered

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway by Kentucky State Police after the body of an 18-year-old who was last seen swimming in a Pike County waterway was discovered.

KSP responded to the Ratliff Hole River Access Point in Pike County on Thursday for reports of a possible missing person.

The body of 18-year-old Zachary Mullins of Grundy, Virigina was later located in the water. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No foul play is currently suspected, and Mullins' body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.