KSP: Campbellsville man charged with attempted murder of police officer

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer in Taylor County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

A release from KSP says that 31-year-old Cody Laytart from Campbellsville has been arrested and charged after a preliminary investigation revealed that Sheriff Dickie Benningfield's patrol vehicle, which Benningfield was standing beside, was struck by gunfire.

KSP says that Benningfield responded to a report of gunfire near a home on Pops Road. When he arrived, Benningfield stood beside his patrol car and talked to the person who reported the gunfire when he heard several gunshots coming from a nearby home and then noticed that several rounds had hit his patrol car.

Benningfield and deputies then went to the home where the shots came from. They then found Laytart and placed him under arrest.

Laytart was charged with attempted murder of a first responder (peace officer), third-degree assault (police officer), second-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place, and violation of conditions of release. Laytart was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

KSP received a request for investigative assistance from the Talyor County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Dec. 14.