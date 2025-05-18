Watch Now
KSP conduct rescue operations, station troopers in vulnerable areas to prevent looting and maintain safety

Kentucky State Police
(LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police report that troopers and officers conducted overnight rescue operations for citizens trapped by severe storms that swept through the region.

Several KSP units transported injured victims to hospitals using their patrol vehicles when traditional emergency transportation wasn't available, according to a post by the KSP.

At daybreak, the KSP Aircraft Branch took to the skies to assess storm damage and help establish security perimeters around the most severely affected areas, the post states.

KSP says that troopers are now stationed throughout impacted communities to maintain safety and prevent looting.

