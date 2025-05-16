KSP conducting fire, death investigation in Trimble County

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — KSP announced on Friday that they are investigating after an unidentified body was found in a home following a fire in Trimble County on Thursday.

According to a release, the body was discovered after the Bedford Fire Department responded to a fire on Carlisle Road. The Trimble County Sheriff's Office then responded to the scene and requested KSP Post 5 to conduct the investigation.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, toxicology, and identification.