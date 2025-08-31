KSP: Death investigation in Nicholas County after two bodies found in Pleasant Valley area

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after two people died in Nicholas County on Saturday, according to police.

Details are limited at this time, but according to the Nicholas County coroner it happened on Abner's Mill Road in the Pleasant Valley area early Saturday, according to state troopers.

State police say two people were pronounced dead on the scene just after noon. They have both been transported to the Office of the Kentucky Medical Examiner in Frankfort for autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.