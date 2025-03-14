KSP: Fatal crash involving car, gravel truck under investigation in Breathitt County

LOST CREEK, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police say that a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday on KY 476 in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, and left one person dead, is under investigation.

A release from the KSP states that 76-year-old Carol A. Campbell from Hardshell was driving a grey Toyota Camry north on KY 476 when her vehicle crossed the center line and ended up hitting a white GMC gravel truck heading south.

Campbell was taken to the Kentucky River Medical Center where she was pronounced dead by the Breathitt County Coroner's Office from her injuries. The driver of the gravel truck did not sustain any injuries.

KSP say that seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash and toxicology results are pending. The incident remains under investigation.