KSP: Fatal crash under investigation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Lincoln County.

The crash occurred in the Crab Orchard Community near the intersection of KY 39 and US 150, a release from KSP says.

According to KSP, an investigation determined that 62-year-old Christopher Myrato from Corbin, Kentucky, was driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado on KY 39 when he failed to yield at the right of way and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 79-year-old Wanda Edwards from Brodhead, Kentucky.

KSP says that the impact resulted in the Cruze driven by Edwards being "pushed into the path of a Commercial Motor Vehicle" being driven east on US 150 by 47-year-old Christina Farris from Crab Orchard, Kentucky.

A passenger, 74-year-old Joeseph Edwards, in the Chevrolet Cruze driven by Wanda Edwards, was fatally injured and pronounced dead by the Lincoln County Coroner, KSP says.

Wanda Edwards was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

