KSP: Former Murray High School teacher arrested on sex offense charges

MURRAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police have announced that a former Murray High School teacher has been arrested following an investigation into alleged inappropriate sexual relations with a student.

KSP says that Jason Shelby was arrested on Wednesday, after a warrant was obtained, and charged with "Rape 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree."

The investigation began in August 2018 when the KSP received a report from the Kentucky Education Profession Standards Board alleging possible sexual relations between Murray, who was a teacher at the time, and at least two students, KSP reports.

KSP notes that misconduct allegations against Shelby date back to 2005, but the first report to KSP from the EPSB was made in 2018. Shelby reportedly resigned from teaching in October 2018, following the report.

A release from KSP states that, although the investigation began in 2018, it was not until a victim came forward that sufficient evidence was obtained to get a warrant for Shelby. The victim reported in August of 2025 that they were involved in a sexual relationship with Shelby while they were a student in 2008 and 2009, at which time they were 15 and 16 years old.

Shelby was taken to the Calloway County Jail, and an investigation remains ongoing.