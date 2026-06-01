KSP: Human remains found in wooded area off Big Branch Road in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were discovered during a search along Big Branch Road in the Amburgey community of Knott County Monday.

Troopers, volunteer search and rescue personnel, and K-9 handlers from Indiana K-9 United searched a wooded area off the 2000 block of Big Branch Road. The remains were discovered shortly before 10 a.m., KSP reported.

The Knott County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the individual dead. The remains were transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsy and positive identification.

The investigation remains ongoing.

