KSP: I-75 northbound closed due to fatal accident

(LEX 18) — Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 71 has been shut down due to a fatal accident, a Trooper with the Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday evening.

Trooper Scottie Pennington with the KSP said that northbound traffic is being diverted onto US 25 at exit 62, and the interstate is expected to be closed for "several hours."

Pennington said there is no information regarding victims at this time.

KSP Post 11 London is working the crash, according to a post from the Trooper.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 will bring you the latest updates as they arrive.