Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

KSP: I-75 northbound closed due to fatal accident

PXL_20241031_014503927.jpg
WLEX
PXL_20241031_014503927.jpg
ambulance still.png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 71 has been shut down due to a fatal accident, a Trooper with the Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday evening.

Trooper Scottie Pennington with the KSP said that northbound traffic is being diverted onto US 25 at exit 62, and the interstate is expected to be closed for "several hours."

Pennington said there is no information regarding victims at this time.

KSP Post 11 London is working the crash, according to a post from the Trooper.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 will bring you the latest updates as they arrive.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18