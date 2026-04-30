KSP investigating 3-vehicle collision involving trooper in Jefferson County

VALLEY STATION, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky State Police trooper suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Dixie Highway in Jefferson County, and the driver involved in the crash reportedly fled the scene before being arrested.

The collision occurred near the 15000 block of Dixie Highway, approximately 4 miles south of the Gene Snyder Freeway in Valley Station, KSP reported.

A Mitsubishi Mirage operated by 33-year-old David Huggins of Louisville, was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway when it collided with a pickup truck, which was also traveling southbound. The impact caused the truck to spin into the northbound lanes, according to KSP.

Trooper Lukas Jones was traveling northbound in a marked KSP cruiser when his vehicle struck the passenger side of the Ford Ranger.

Following the collision, Huggins allegedly fled the scene southbound on Dixie Highway toward Radcliff. He was later located in Vine Grove and taken into custody, KSP noted.

Huggins faces two counts of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance, and DUI 1st offense aggravated circumstances, according to KSP.

Jones was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation remains ongoing.

