KSP investigating a shooting that involved an LPD officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday night, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers held a brief news conference concerning a shooting that involved an LPD officer.

Earlier Saturday, around 5:30 pm, Chief Weathers says Lexington Police officers were dispatched to a "shots fired" report in the 600-block of Marshall Lane.

While en route, Weathers says that the dispatch center received calls of someone outside shooting a firearm.

"An officer arrived and immediately observed gunfire. In response to the subject firing a weapon at the officer, the officer returned gunfire, striking the subject. The officer was not injured. The subject, a 21-year-old Black male sustained a serious injury to his front shoulder, which initially appears to be non-life-threatening at the scene," said Chief Weathers.

The person who was shot was then transported to a hospital. Chief Weathers says that person is charged with burglary, 8 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and 8 counts of kidnapping. He says additional charges are pending.

The police chief also said that the officer's body camera was activated, and the video will be investigated.

The entire incident will be investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team. The department's Public Integrity Unit will review the incident.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative assignment while the incident is investigated.