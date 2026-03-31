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KSP investigating after man wanted in connection to Nashville murder case found dead in Lyon County

Kentucky State Police
LEX 18
Kentucky State Police
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LYON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Lyon County after a man wanted in connection to a Nashville murder case was found dead along the bank of the Cumberland River, Kentucky State Police reports.

KSP was first contacted on Monday afternoon in regards to the discovery of a body, later identified as 37-year-old Darrien M. Young of Nashville, along the riverbank near the end of McKinney Road.

A missing person investigation had begun prior for Young after a vehicle he was believed to have been driving was located abandoned on the I-24 Cumberland River bridge. The vehicle, a 2018 red Dodge Charger, was first located on March 13.

"KSP Post 1 contacted Metro Nashville Police Department in Tennessee requesting an officer to attempt to make contact with the registered owner at an address in Nashville," KSP said. "MNPD located a deceased female at the residence."

Young was later identified as a a murder suspect in the case.

Police suspect no foul play in Young's death, and the investigation remains underway.

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