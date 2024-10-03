KSP investigating case of missing person from Stanford

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday evening they are investigating a missing person case in Lincoln County.

A release from KSP says an initial investigation indicates that 61-year-old Millard "Clem" Mason from Stanford, Kentucky, was last seen on Sept. 30 near Greenbriar Road in Stanford.

Mason is described as a five-foot-seven-inch white male weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Mason's whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

