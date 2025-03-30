KSP investigating deadly hit-and-run on I-64

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Interstate 64 on Saturday night at around 9:25 p.m.

According to a release from the KSP, troopers responded to a request for assistance from the Boyd County Sheriff's Office regarding the hit-and-run near mile marker 185. Upon arrival, troopers found one man, identified as 78-year-old Hubert E. Mosby, deceased and lying on the shoulder of the road near his vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Mosby was working on his car when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that then fled the scene, KSP says.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the KSP Post 14 at 606-928-6421.