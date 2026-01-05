Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSP investigating inmate death after alleged assault at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex following an alleged assault that occurred on Sunday evening.

KSP detailed that officers were called to the complex to investigate a reported assault between two inmates. Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Marcus D. Gray unresponsive in his cell.

Officials added that lifesaving measures were provided before he was taken to a Lexington hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation, officials noted, revealed that 32-year-old John Thomas had assaulted Gray. Criminal charges have not been filed at this time, and the case will be presented to the Morgan County Grand Jury.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.

