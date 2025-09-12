KSP investigating death of Salt Lick man, foul play suspected

SALT LICK, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Salt Lick man after he was found unresponsive near the roadway in the 500 block of Main Street on Friday morning.

KSP said Bath County Dispatch received a call around 8 a.m., and deputies responded to the area and found 59-year-old Harold R. King lying in his yard near the road.

Bath County EMS took King to UK St. Claire Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, being pronounced dead by the Rowan County Coroner.

Troopers said foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.