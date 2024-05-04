KSP investigating fatal shootings in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is investigating two fatal shooting incidents that took place in Russell County on Friday night.

According to a release, it all began when KSP received a call from Pulaski County 911 at 7:00 p.m. asking for help locating a Ford F-150 believed to be driven by 56-year-old Angela Gosser from Russell Springs. A short time later, at 7:24 p.m., Russell County 911 reached out to KSP to request investigative assistance in a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on South KY 619 in Russell County.

Once law enforcement arrived at the home, an investigation determined that Gosser went to the home of her brother, 58-year-old Darryl Wilson from Jamestown, armed with a gun and forced entry into the home.

An exchange of gunfire reportedly ensued between Gosser and Wilson, leaving Wilson with life-threatening injuries and being taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment. Gosser received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

While investigators were at the house where the shooting took place, they received an additional call requesting a welfare check on 57-year-old Jennifer Wilson, Gosser's sister. Wilson's family members had reported that they had been unable to get in contact with her, causing them to worry for her safety.

In response, Troopers with the KSP and Russell County deputies responded to Hammond Road in Russell County, where they found a Camry that was partially off the road. As they approached the car, they found Wilson in the driver's seat with an apparent fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

An investigation of this scene revealed that Gosser saw Wilson on the road and fired multiple shots into the passenger side of the Camry, hitting Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined that this happened before Gosser forced entry into her brother's home.

KSP was assisted by the Russell County Sheriff's Office, the Jamestown Police Department, Russell County EMS, the Russell County Coroner, and the investigation is ongoing.