KSP investigating inmate death at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex after correctional officers found him unresponsive in his cell during morning count.

34-year-old Robert A. Broyles from Louisville was discovered unresponsive in his cell around approximately 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, KSP says.

A release states that life-saving measures were taken while transporting Broyles to ARH Hospital in Morgan County, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Broyles was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

KSP states that a preliminary investigation revealed that foul play is suspected, but that determination is subject to change as the investigation continues.