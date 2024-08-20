Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted
and last updated

WORTHVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Carroll County, according to a release.

KSP says that they were requested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened in Worthville near a home on Happy Hollow Lane at around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at the time, but an investigation is ongoing, KSP states.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18