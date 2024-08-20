KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

WORTHVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Carroll County, according to a release.

KSP says that they were requested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened in Worthville near a home on Happy Hollow Lane at around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at the time, but an investigation is ongoing, KSP states.

No other details have been released at this time.