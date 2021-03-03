KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sat., Feb. 27 in Morgan County.

At approximately 11:00 pm on Saturday, a KSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. As the situation progressed, the incident resulted in a West Liberty Police Department officer discharging their agency firearm and fatally striking the subject. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Morgan County Coroner.

At the request of the West Liberty Police Department, KSP’s critical incident response team is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The name of the officer and subject have not been released.