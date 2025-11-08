KSP investigating pursuit where suspect fired at officers in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a pursuit that ended with the death of a 26-year-old by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after firing at officers in McCracken County.

A release from the Kentucky State Police says that the incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when a Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a pickup truck with a camper "being operated in a reckless manner" with a flat tire. The deputy attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle in the area of Hardmoney Road in Paducah.

The truck, being driven by Robert Wray from Kevil, continued down Hardmoney Road, and a pursuit began. While driving on Hardmoney Road, the camper disconnected from the truck, and the truck continued fleeing from the deputy, KSP says.

Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Paducah Police Department then joined the pursuit, which continued into the Lone Oak area. During the chase, Wray fired shots in the direction of officers, according to Kentucky State Police.

The release states that officers then conducted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to end the pursuit. The vehicle pursuit ultimately ended when the Wray's vehicle left the road and struck a house on Lone Oak Road.

Following the collision, Wray was found to have suffered a gunshot wound, which at this time appears to have been self-inflicted. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported, and no law enforcement officers fired their weapons, KSP states.

