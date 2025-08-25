KSP investigating Rockcastle County Animal Shelter over disturbing photos

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pictures of dogs staying at the Rockcastle Animal Shelter have been circulating online, sparking community outrage and prompting people to gather at the county courthouse to protest how the shelter treats its animals.

"We have all seen those pictures circulating. It is horrifying and it is gruesome," said Hailie Garcia, an animal activist.

Both Garcia and her mother, Erin Broughton, say they have seen neglect firsthand.

"Dogs are innocent creatures. They rely completely on us. We can take care of ourselves. We can make our decisions. They can't," Broughton, who manages a nearby animal clinic, said. "It was so just heartbreaking," she said.

Garcia says her photos from inside the shelter and the information she's gathered have prompted State Police to open an investigation.

"They have been failed," Garcia said, talking about the suffering animals. "They can't speak up for themselves," she said.

The animal activist has been sending all the pictures and information she had over to the Kentucky State Police, who have been investigating the situation.

Trooper Scotty Pennington says KSP is looking into how shelter staff treat the animals, their policy procedures, and their medical training history.

Larissa Tipton has adopted multiple puppies from the shelter, though none of them ended up surviving long.

"It's always been an issue here," Tipton said.

"Those poor dogs are living in just disgusting conditions, and there's no reason."

This group will gather all week, hoping their cries will cause change.

"It's super hard to sleep at night when you see animals or children. I mean, it's the same for them. We just we fail daily at taking care of them and giving them what they need," Broughton said.

"I want change by this investigation. I am hoping that they come forward with what I personally believe is inhumane animal cruelty," Garcia said