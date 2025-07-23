Investigation underway after 2 found dead from murder-suicide at Harlan County home

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway after a couple was found dead from a murder-suicide at a Harlan County home, Kentucky State Police report.

According to KSP, officials responded to the Closplint community of Harlan County just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation revealed that a domestic situation between a husband and wife had occurred.

"The female fled the residence and was fatally struck by gunfire," KSP reports. "A short time later, the male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the front porch."

The bodies of both individuals have been transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.