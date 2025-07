OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An early morning shooting in Owen County that left one man injured is under investigation, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to KSP, authorities responded to the area of Eagle Creek Resort just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, a man with a gunshot wound to his arm was discovered.

That man was later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.