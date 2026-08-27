KSP launches new state-of-the-art patrol boat, first since 1993

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police has launched a new patrol boat to help the agency respond to emergencies and natural disasters on state waterways.

It's the first new state-of-the-art patrol boat KSP has purchased in more than 30 years. Gov. Andy Beshear touted the capabilities of the Metal Shark 23 Relentless in a Thursday press release.

KSP Metal Shark 23 Relentless patrol boat

Officials said the vessel is specifically designed for first responders and allows for better maneuverability in the water.

The release states its features include the same tools found in a state police cruiser, including radio, lights, and a mobile data terminal; making it a fully equipped law enforcement vehicle. It also has a FLIR Thermal camera and side-scan sonar camera for search operations. It was purchased with grant funding from the FEMA Port Security Program.

“Kentucky State Police continues to raise the bar in its ability to protect our neighbors,” Gov. Beshear said. “This new equipment allows the agency to further expand its reach, helping ensure that Kentuckians and visitors are safe no matter the challenge. From lake recreation to flooding and weather events, this patrol boat will better prepare us to respond and protect more lives.”

Members of the Special Response Team have completed specialized training to safely maneuver the vessel and conduct hoist operations involving both the aircraft and boat.

“Our mission is to do everything we can to keep Kentuckians safe,” Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said. “This boat will help our troopers during water rescue situations, explosive dive missions and maritime high-risk operations involving dangerous individuals.”

“Kentucky has more than 1,600 miles of navigable waterways, including seven major rivers, three natural lakes, and more than 100 man-made lakes,” KSP Special Response Team Captain Dallas Greer said. “The Metal Shark will allow KSP personnel to more effectively respond to tactical or critical threats whenever and wherever they occur on Kentucky water.”

The governor's release also noted KSP recently purchased a Rook armored vehicle. That will help the agency with complicated responses like barricaded subjects, hostage situations, and riot control.