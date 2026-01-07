KSP makes arrest in connection to 1991 cold case involving unidentified female infant

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police has made an arrest in connection to a 1991 cold case in which an unidentified female infant was found dead at the former Richmond Landfill.

The agency reports that 55-year-old Jennifer Cummins of Fairfax, Virginia was arrested on Tuesday by the Fairfax County Police Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Team.

The baby, known as Baby Jane Doe, was found by a sanitation worker. Investigation revealed that she had been born alive and was healthy when placed in a dumpster on Eastern Kentucky University's campus.

"In recent years, Post 7 Detectives re-examined the case using advancements in forensic science and investigative technology," KSP said in a release. "As a result of collaborative investigative efforts, new leads were developed identifying Cummins as a person of interest. Detectives traveled to Virginia, where information obtained during the investigation was corroborated."

Cummins was indicted in 2025 by a Madison County Grand Jury, and is currently lodged in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition.